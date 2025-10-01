Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'

Pakistani senator Aimal Wali Khan took a swipe at Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for showcasing the country's rare earth minerals to US President Donald Trump during his Washington visit.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'
Pakistani Army Chief Asim Muir presenting 'rare earth minerals' to US President Donald Trump
Pakistani senator Aimal Wali Khan took a swipe at Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for showcasing the country's rare earth minerals to US President Donald Trump during his Washington visit. Khan questioned in what official capacity Munir was showing them to Trump. 

Khan said, "Our chief of army staff is roaming around with a briefcase containing rare earth minerals. What a joke! It was absolute mockery. Whoever saw that photo thought, ‘Which chief of the army staff would go around carrying a briefcase with rare earth minerals?’ To me, it looked like a big, branded store – a manager watched on happily as a shopkeeper tells a customer to purchase a big, glittery thing from him."

 

 

"In what capacity? Under which law? This is dictatorship. I'm sorry to say this is not democracy...is this not contempt of parliament?" he added. 

Munir showcasing rare earth minerals to Trump

A photograph shared by the White House from the recent US tour of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir showed the latter presenting a wooden box containing rare earth minerals to Trump in the Oval Office. This was Munir's third US visit since the recent military conflict with India, which Trump has repeatedly claimed he brought an end to. 

Pakistan even nominated the US President for a Nobel Peace Prize after claiming it was he who mediated the ceasefire -- a claim India has, time and again, denied. 

