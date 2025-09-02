Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir meet Xi Jinping day after SCO Summit, here's why

Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. The former's was the first time after taking over his latest role, and the meeting with the PM came after he was snubbed by the President, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO.
Asim Munir accompanied Sharif as part of his delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. The two Pakistani leaders have visited China to attend a grand parade of the Chinese army, which will be conducted in Beijing on September 3, Wednesday, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.
ALSO READ: PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'
Asim Munir had earlier visited China in July, soon after taking over as Field Marshal, and met Vice President Han Zheng, but not President Xi. Before meeting Xi, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal for lunch, which irked China as Pakistan is its all-weather ally. Shehbaz Sharif was not allowed a personal meeting with the Chinese President during the SCO Summit, while the latter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders. Sharif was asked to meet the Chinese Premier in Beijing on Tuesday.
The parade would likely include a display of most modern Chinese weapons of all varieties, including aerial, ground, electronic, and missile systems. The parade holds a special significance to Pakistan as more than 80% of its weapons are shipped from China.
The China-Pakistan meeting witnessed a range of talks on bilateral and regional cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who was also part of the team. Xi said that as global scenarios not seen in a century are taking place now at a rapid pace, a strong China-Pakistan relationship is important to safeguarding regional peace and development.
He argued that the two countries should hasten the process of making a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, to bring more benefits to the two peoples and set up a model for the broader neighbourhood.
China stands ready to work with Pakistan to build upgraded versions of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and hopes Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, Xi was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
On his part, Sharif hailed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), proposed by Xi at the SCO summit to improve global governance, saying it is of great significance for world peace, development, and stability, and Pakistan will give it full support and work actively to implement it.