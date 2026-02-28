Pakistani pilot captured alive by Afghan forces after fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad: Report

Afghan forces say they shot down a Pakistani fighter jet in Jalalabad and captured the pilot alive after he ejected with a parachute. The incident follows recent Pakistani air strikes on Afghan cities.

Afghan authorities on Saturday said they had taken a Pakistani pilot into custody after a fighter jet went down in Jalalabad city, intensifying already high tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The incident reportedly occurred on February 28, a day after Pakistani air strikes targeted several Afghan cities.

Jet Downed in Eastern Afghanistan

According to Afghan officials, the aircraft was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. The city lies along a key route connecting Kabul to the Pakistan border and is considered strategically significant.

An AFP journalist on the ground reported hearing two powerful explosions in the area. Moments earlier, a jet was seen flying overhead before blasts were heard from the direction of Jalalabad’s airport. The sequence of events fueled speculation that the aircraft had been targeted during active military operations, according to a report by WION.

Pilot Captured Alive

Afghan police spokesperson Tayeb Hammad stated that the Pakistani fighter jet was brought down by Afghan forces and that the pilot survived the crash. He reportedly ejected from the aircraft using a parachute before being apprehended by Afghan security personnel.

Wahidullah Mohammadi, a spokesperson for military forces in eastern Afghanistan, also confirmed that Afghan troops were responsible for downing the jet and that the pilot was taken into custody alive. There has been no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the claim, according to a report by WION.

Rising Cross-Border Tensions

The development comes amid escalating hostilities between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan recently carried out air strikes in Kabul, Kandahar and other Afghan cities, describing the operations as targeting Taliban-linked positions. In response, Afghan forces have reportedly launched retaliatory actions along the border.

The downing of a fighter jet and capture of a pilot marks a significant escalation in the confrontation, potentially complicating diplomatic efforts. Analysts warn that such incidents risk deepening the crisis and triggering broader military engagement if not addressed through urgent diplomatic channels.

As the situation unfolds, regional observers are closely monitoring official statements from both governments, with concerns mounting over the possibility of further retaliation. The incident underscores the fragile and volatile nature of relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan at a time of heightened military activity.