Pakistani-origin man arrested for vandalising gurudwara in England's Derby

A Pakistani-origin man has been arrested by the police in England's Derby for allegedly vandalising the Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in the area on Monday. According to sources, the man had posted a message seeking support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue before going on to vandalise the gurudwara.

Sources added that the officials have identified the apprehended individual as a man of Pakistani origin and that he is being held for the attack on the Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara that took place on Monday morning in Derby.

The news has invited sharp condemnation from major political leaders and dignitaries of the Sikh community. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh took to his official handle on Twitter yesterday to highlight that the incident of vandalism was "shocking" and said that "such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive".

"Shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, UK by a man of Pakistani origin, who’s been arrested. Such intolerance & hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis," Singh posted on Twitter.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of the Akali Dal, also posted a video message from his official handle on Twitter, condemning the incident of vandalising the gurudwara. Sirsa also urged the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, to "ensure detailed investigation of this matter and punish the guilty."

"We condemn the Hate Attack on Gurdwara Sahib in Derby in the strongest words. We urge PM Boris Johnson to ensure a detailed investigation of this matter & punish the guilty. Sikhs have always been at the forefront of service; such attacks on Gurdwara Sahibs are highly condemnable!" Sirsa posted on Twitter.

Local news media in Derby had earlier reported that the police suspect the break-in and vandalising incident at the gurudwara is linked to a stabbing in Normanton Road nearby, which was reported to the cops at around 8:40 AM (local time) on Monday.