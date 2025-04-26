WORLD
In videos that have gone viral on social media platforms, Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at the High Commission in London, was seen publicly making a threatening throat-slit gesture towards Indian protestors.
As the members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a senior official of the Pakistan Army was caught on camera making threatening gestures toward the protestors in London.
In videos that are now viral on social media, Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London was seen publicly making a threatening throat slit gesture towards Indian community protestors.
Over 500 British Hindus held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy over the Pahalgam terror attack on Friday. Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanded justice for the victims. They raised slogans against terrorism and criticised Pakistan for supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks.
The protestors condemned the Pakistan High Commission for playing loud music and making insensitive comments while people were in grief. In a statement, the organiser said, "Today's protest was a call for justice and accountability. However, in a disturbing and shameful turn of events, officials within the Pakistan Embassy were seen playing loud celebratory music during the protest--a tone-deaf and disgraceful act that added deep insult to an already grievous injury. While the world mourns the victims, the embassy's actions displayed a shocking lack of empathy and human decency. Organisers condemn the Embassy's insensitive behaviour amid national grief. This horrifying terror attack, allegedly linked to Pakistan-sponsored militants, has sparked global condemnation. Families on pilgrimage were brutally attacked--slaughtered simply for their faith."
Speaking with ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "We Indians have gathered here to hold a protest against Pakistan. They (Pakistan) have nurtured a terror factory, and because of which 26 of our people were killed in Pahalgam. We have gathered to protest against it."
Another protester said that the Indian community staying in the UK is agitated due to the "heinous terror attack" in Pahalgam.
Speaking to ANI, an Indo-Jewish protester said that the Pakistani regime nurtures terrorism. He stated that the Jewish community always supports Indians as the two nations have the same enemy, "Islamist radicalisation." He said that the Pahalgam attack reminded him of the Hamas attack on Israel, which was conducted in 2023.
He said, "We have a big Jewish community over here, which is always supporting India because we have the same enemy, Islamist radicalisation. It's the same everywhere. Israel faced it on 7th October, and when I saw this happen in India, it reminded me of that: terrorists coming and killing innocent people, and this terrorism is fed by the Pakistani Islamist regime, and we will be here with the Indians supporting Indians all the time. And Modi is doing great work."
"This is not just insensitivity--it is provocation. The Pakistani authorities have crossed every boundary of diplomacy and humanity. If Pakistan cannot condemn terror, they are complicit in it," said one of the protest organisers.
The Indian community demanded that the UK Government summon Pakistan's High Commissioner for an official explanation, Pakistan must publicly condemn the killings and commit to ending the sponsorship of terrorism, and Diplomatic pressure must be applied to bring the perpetrators and their funders to justice.
Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.
Following the terror attack, the Indian government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.
India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI).
