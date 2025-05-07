The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, many Pakistani websites were not accessible in India.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, many Pakistani websites were not accessible in India.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.