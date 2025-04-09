Bangladesh is seeing massive protests after Israel's recent offensive in Gaza. The nation has erupted in violence, where protestors, mainly Islamists, are openly supporting Hamas and Palestine’s cause. After the fall of former PM Sheikh Hasina, a new fundamental Islamist tendency has risen.

Protestors in Dhaka vandalise brands perceived to have Israeli links

Protestors came out in huge numbers on roads, around educational institutions in rallies protesting Israel’s attacks and offensive in Gaza which led to the lakhs of killings and massacres in the region. The protestors can be seen chanting ‘anti Israel’, and ‘anti-US’ slogans calling a nationwide boycott of Israeli linked products. According to Dhaka Tribune, the protestors smashed well-known global brand chains as they were perceived to be linked with Israel.

Some protestors were seen holding Nazi flag to display hatred towards Israel which according to them is acting like a fascist.

Protestors were seen pelting stones at Dhaka University's The Teacher Student Centre (TSC) while also slamming posters of Indian PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and US President Donald Trump with slippers. Posters of Sheikh Hasina, country’s former PM, were also being smeared with ink and other products to show hatred. Those chanting ‘Israel Zindabad’ were being beaten by the pro-Palestinians.

Crowds of Muslims gathered outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka to call for the liberation of Palestine.

Why is Bangladesh erupting in violence?

After the fall of former PM Sheikh Hasina, a new fundamental Islamist tendency has risen in Bangladesh. According to reports, after the regime change last year several radicals and terrorists like ABT Chief Mufti Jashimuddin Rahmani, Ikramul Haque, Indian operations head of the ABT Jamat-ul-Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, Chief Shamim Mahfuz, and Sheikh Aslam came out in the open. These radicals are said to be operating freely as a banned member of JMB, Golam Sarowar Rahat, was seen meeting Mohammad Yunus, head of the interim government. Radical Islamist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Ansarullah Bangla Team have exploited the current instability to promote their agendas, deepening religious tensions.

The interim government has been slammed for handling Islamist groups, as some of them were found backing radical organizations like Hizb-ut-Tahrir. Its relations with the change in regime raised concerns which is said to influence Bangladesh politics.

According to some reports, massive demonstrations were held in Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Bogra. Videos of protestors marching and rallying sloganeering against genocide in Gaza are going viral. “From River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” says one slogan. The roads, mainly in Dhaka, became a scene of terror as students and other youth came out in massive numbers and started vandalising shops holding Palestinian flag.