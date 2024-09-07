Pakistani national held in Canada for plotting terrorist attack in New York city

A Pakistani national has been arrested in Canada with charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

A Pakistani national residing in Canada was arrested after being charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a statement by the US Department of Justice said.

The 20-year-old arrested accused, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, allegedly planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7 "with the intent of slaughtering in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible," Attorney General Merrick B Garland said, as per the statement.

"The defendant was allegedly determined to kill Jewish people here in the United States, nearly one year after Hamas' horrific attack on Israel. This investigation was led by the FBI, and I am proud of the terrific work by the FBI team and our partners to disrupt Khan's plan," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

"The FBI will continue to work closely with our partners to investigate and hold accountable those who seek to commit violence in the name of ISIS or other terrorist organizations. Fighting terrorism remains the FBI's top priority," Wray added.

As alleged in the complaint, Khan, attempted to travel from Canada to New York City, where he intended to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York. Khan began posting on social media and communicating with others on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS in or about November 2023, when, among other things, Khan distributed ISIS propaganda videos and literature.

Subsequently, he began communicating with two undercover law enforcement officers, the statement said.

Khan repeatedly instructed the undercover law enforcement officers to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other materials to carry out the attacks, and identified locations where the attacks would take place. Khan also provided details about how he would cross the border from Canada into the United States to conduct the attacks.

During these conversations, Khan emphasised that "Oct 7th and Oct 11th are the best days for targeting the Jews" because October 7 is the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. October 11 is Yom Kippur, a Jewish religious holiday.

The Pakistani national is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Israel Defense Forces on October 7 last year declared a state of readiness for war following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israel, and the war is on ever since.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.