Amid aerial attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan and escalating tension, a Pakistani MP broke down and begged God to save his country while speaking in Parliament. Tahir Iqbal from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling PML-N party became emotional during his speech and appealed for divine intervention to protect Pakistanis from a potential war with India.

Former Pakistani Army Officer, Major Tahir Iqbal and now a member of Pakistani Parliament broke down in National Assembly of Pakistan.



A senior leader and a retired major of the Pakistan Army said, "Our nation is in agony". Breaking down on the floor of the house, he said with folded hands, "I urge all of you to walk together and reconnect with your Lord. I beg before the Almighty to shield our country." Iqbal added, "I urge all Pakistani lawmakers to unite and pray before the God. Oh Allah, we bow down our heads before you, please save this country."

Operation Sindoor was aimed at avenging the victims of the Pahalgam attack and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil. After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets on the night of May 7. The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.