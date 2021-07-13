Pakistani model, 29, strangulated to death at home, naked body found by stepbrother

Well-known Pakistani model Nayab Nadeem was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore on Sunday. She was 29. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Nayab Nadeem was found dead under mysterious circumstances. She was murdered by unknown suspects at her house.

A First Information Report of the incident has been registered by the local police on the complaint of Nayab's step-brother Mohammad Ali Nasir. Ali said in her complaint to the police that he found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

Nayab was unmarried and she used to live alone in the house. It is learnt that Nayab and her stepbrother Nasir went to eat ice cream in the wee hours of Saturday. According to Nasir, he dropped Nayab after few hours near her residence in Defence area.

Nasir said to police that he later got a call from Nayab but he could not pick the call and decided to visit her. After reacing Nayab's home, Nasir found window lattice of the washroom broken and his sister's naked body lying in the TV lounge.

It may be recalled that in 2016, Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home by her brother.