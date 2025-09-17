Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Aamir asked Rs 17 lakh, SRK asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; Dangal actor was chosen

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'

Khawaja Asif further claimed that while Pakistan is constantly accused of corruption, the US has institutionalised such practices under the guise of political funding.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid corruption allegations, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a shocking remark at US politicians, calling out their bribery activity from Israel openly. The Pakistani minister, while addressing the corruption charges and lack of transparency, blamed the US military bureaucracy, the House of Representatives and their ruling elite for financing Israel and Israeli lobbies.

What did the Pakistani defence minister allege?

“We are being defamed for taking bribes. American politicians accept bribes from Israel openly. If I have to take bribes, I will do it in a backroom somewhere,” Asif said in an interview with journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo TV. “ 

Asif also argued that Pakistan has been unjustly maligned for corruption, stating, “We are being defamed, but they do it openly,” Asif said. He further claimed that while Pakistan is constantly accused of corruption, the US has institutionalised such practices under the guise of political funding. His comments come at a time when Pakistan is facing a lack of transparency and increasing corruption.

Asif’s statement comes amid heightened global tensions, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Gaza and US officials reaffirm their support for Tel Aviv. This is not the first time Asif has made such allegations. Last month, he claimed that over half of Pakistan's senior diplomats were sending illegal funds abroad, mainly to Portugal.

Israel-Gaza situation

Meanwhile, Israel's military said its air force struck some 50 targets in Gaza overnight, most in Gaza City, bringing the total to 140 targets in the past day. The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit tunnels, buildings used by terror groups, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure, but provided few additional details about its intensified push in Gaza's largest urban area, launched yesterday."The forces are eliminating terrorists and destroying military structures that were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then buil
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours bef
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE