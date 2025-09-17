Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'

Khawaja Asif further claimed that while Pakistan is constantly accused of corruption, the US has institutionalised such practices under the guise of political funding.

Amid corruption allegations, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a shocking remark at US politicians, calling out their bribery activity from Israel openly. The Pakistani minister, while addressing the corruption charges and lack of transparency, blamed the US military bureaucracy, the House of Representatives and their ruling elite for financing Israel and Israeli lobbies.



What did the Pakistani defence minister allege?

“We are being defamed for taking bribes. American politicians accept bribes from Israel openly. If I have to take bribes, I will do it in a backroom somewhere,” Asif said in an interview with journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo TV. “

Asif also argued that Pakistan has been unjustly maligned for corruption, stating, “We are being defamed, but they do it openly,” Asif said. He further claimed that while Pakistan is constantly accused of corruption, the US has institutionalised such practices under the guise of political funding. His comments come at a time when Pakistan is facing a lack of transparency and increasing corruption.

Asif’s statement comes amid heightened global tensions, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Gaza and US officials reaffirm their support for Tel Aviv. This is not the first time Asif has made such allegations. Last month, he claimed that over half of Pakistan's senior diplomats were sending illegal funds abroad, mainly to Portugal.



Israel-Gaza situation

Meanwhile, Israel's military said its air force struck some 50 targets in Gaza overnight, most in Gaza City, bringing the total to 140 targets in the past day. The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit tunnels, buildings used by terror groups, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure, but provided few additional details about its intensified push in Gaza's largest urban area, launched yesterday."The forces are eliminating terrorists and destroying military structures that were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, according to ANI.



