Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Masood Malik has arrived in New Delhi to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, marking the first visit to India by a Pakistani minister in three years.

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will represent Islamabad and share the country's views on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy. (ANI Photo)

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Masood Malik, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

He was received at the airport by Saad Warraich, Chargé d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in India. Malik's visit is significant as he is the first Pakistani minister to travel to India in three years. The Pakistan High Commission announced his arrival in a post on X.

"Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich."

Pakistan to present its views at SCO forum

Malik will participate in thematic sessions of the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will represent Islamabad and share the country's views on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy.

His address is also expected to highlight Pakistan's contribution to the SCO and its diverse cultural and civilisational heritage.

"Pakistan's participation in this Forum is reflective of its contribution as an active State to promote dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with the 'Shanghai Spirit'," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that Pakistan is chairing the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-27 term. Islamabad will host ministerial meetings, expert group discussions and other activities ahead of the next summit.

India invited all 10 SCO member states

Pakistan's participation follows India's invitation to all 10 member countries of the SCO, along with observer states and dialogue partners, to attend the inaugural forum. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier confirmed that several countries, including SCO members, had been invited. He said New Delhi looked forward to hosting the event.

The initiative, proposed by India, aims to encourage cultural exchange, improve mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people connections across the Eurasian region.

Rajnath Singh announced India's plan in October

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India's plan to host the first SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.

The SCO has 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the organisation in 2017.