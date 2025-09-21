Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'

Fazl-ur-Rehman, a leader of the JUI-F party, made the allegations at a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The issue has also drawn the attention of international human rights groups. But the Pakistani government denies the accusations. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:35 AM IST

Rights activists say that thousands of ethnic Baloch people have been disappeared by Pakistani security forces.
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman has accused the authorities of abducting and forcefully disappearing people in Balochistan province. According to media reports, thousands of the region's youth and activists have gone missing over the past few decades. Their families continue to hold protests to demand their kin's return. Fazl-ur-Rehman, a leader of the JUI-F party, alleged at a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that people were being abducted by the Pakistani deep state. The issue has also drawn the attention of international human rights groups time and again.

What is the situation in Balochistan like?

Human rights activists say that thousands of ethnic Baloch people have been disappeared by Pakistani security forces over the last two decades, though exact figures remain unknown. The detainees are allegedly held without due legal procedure, many of them tortured and killed in operations carried out against a decades-old separatist insurgency in the southwestern province. The Pakistani government rejects the allegations, saying many of the missing have joined separatist groups or left the country.

What do human rights activists say on the issue?

The issue of enforced disappearances of Baloch people was taken up at a recent conference held alongside the the 60th United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council session in Switzerland. At the event, American human rights lawyer and researcher Reed Brody urged international accountability and independent inquiries into widespread abuses against Baloch people. "The struggle for truth and accountability can be long, but it is never hopeless. Support the voices of victims, demand justice, and do not allow geopolitical interests to overshadow fundamental human rights," he said.

