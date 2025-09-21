Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in tense finish
RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav issues BIG statement, claims 'vote chori...'
Soldier’s heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg strikes emotional chord online: 'He must be pround'
Donald Trump US H-1B visa hike: Not UK, Canada, Germany, THESE countries emerge as better alternatives for Indians to work abroad in 2025
Zubeen Garg death: CID probe ordered into Ya Ali singer's sudden demise, autopsy completed in Singapore
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here
WORLD
Fazl-ur-Rehman, a leader of the JUI-F party, made the allegations at a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The issue has also drawn the attention of international human rights groups. But the Pakistani government denies the accusations. Read on to know more on this.
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman has accused the authorities of abducting and forcefully disappearing people in Balochistan province. According to media reports, thousands of the region's youth and activists have gone missing over the past few decades. Their families continue to hold protests to demand their kin's return. Fazl-ur-Rehman, a leader of the JUI-F party, alleged at a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that people were being abducted by the Pakistani deep state. The issue has also drawn the attention of international human rights groups time and again.
Human rights activists say that thousands of ethnic Baloch people have been disappeared by Pakistani security forces over the last two decades, though exact figures remain unknown. The detainees are allegedly held without due legal procedure, many of them tortured and killed in operations carried out against a decades-old separatist insurgency in the southwestern province. The Pakistani government rejects the allegations, saying many of the missing have joined separatist groups or left the country.
The issue of enforced disappearances of Baloch people was taken up at a recent conference held alongside the the 60th United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council session in Switzerland. At the event, American human rights lawyer and researcher Reed Brody urged international accountability and independent inquiries into widespread abuses against Baloch people. "The struggle for truth and accountability can be long, but it is never hopeless. Support the voices of victims, demand justice, and do not allow geopolitical interests to overshadow fundamental human rights," he said.