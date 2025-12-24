Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH
WORLD
A Pakistani leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has exposed the 'hypocrisy' of its own country from Karachi's Lyari town over Pakistan attacking Afghanistan while questioning India's Operation Sindoor. In a rare moment from Pakistan, Rehman condemned Asum Munir led Pakistani Army for striking Afghanistan killing civilians. He questioned that while Pakistan itself conducts strikes and cross-border attacks, however when India does the same striking Pakistan to eliminate terrorists, then Islamabad object these attacks.
Rehman was addressing a 'Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat' conference in Karachi's Lyari, the town which is made famous by Indian film Dhurandhar. He exposed the hypocrisy that Pakistan iss triking Afghanistan amid tension, and justifying it. However when India carried out operation sindoor against its enemies, then Pakistan questioned India's actions.
During the conference, he stated that, "If you say that we attacked our enemy in Afghanistan and justify this, then India can also say that it attacked Bahawalpur, Muridke, and the headquarters of groups responsible for the attack in Kashmir."
He added that, "Then how can you raise objections? The same accusations are now being levelled against Pakistan by Afghanistan. How do you justify both positions?"