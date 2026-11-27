BSF personnel shot dead a man in his 20s after he allegedly ignored warnings to stop and continued moving towards the International Border near Pathankot in Punjab.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder near the Ujh River along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Friday, officials said.

The incident took place around 2 am in the Pahadipur border post area of Pathankot district.

According to officials, the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was challenged by BSF personnel and asked to stop. However, he continued moving towards the International Border, following which the troops opened fire and killed him.

Riverine stretch protected by smart fencing

The incident occurred in a riverine area along the border, which is secured by a smart fence supported by technological surveillance tools.

The BSF is responsible for guarding India's International Border with Pakistan.