Nur Khan Airbase, located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, just 10 km from the capital Islamabad, is a strategically significant facility.

Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Nur Khan airbase has been in the news since the Indian Armed Forces damaged it in the precision strikes conducted against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Now, a Pakistani expert has made a shocking revelation about the airbase in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. Imtiaz Gul claimed that the Nur Khan airbase is under the control of the US. Gul added that Pakistan Army officials are 'not authorised' at the airbase, hinting at operational agreements or restrictions during joint operations or visits.

"Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase reportedly under American control — even Pak Army officers aren’t allowed to interfere," Gul said in the viral video. Nur Khan Airbase, located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, just 10 kilometres from the capital Islamabad, is a strategically significant facility. Gul further claimed that American planes are repeatedly seen at the Noor Khan airbase, but no clarity about their cargo has been obtained.

The revelation by Gul has raised questions over Pakistan's sovereignty and raised concerns of the people of the country over foreign influence and lack of transparency on their land. Gul's claims have also created a stir on Pakistani social media. The airbase is a strategically important facility for the Pakistani Army. It is very close to the General Headquarters and Strategic Planning Division of the Pakistan Army. This division is responsible for overseeing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

Reports suggest that Nur Khan Airbase serves as the command centre for the Pakistan Air Force's aerial mobility operations. It houses important transport squadrons such as the C-130 Hercules and IL-78 mid-air refuelers. These squadrons are important for logistical and strategic airlift capabilities. The airbase also houses the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, PAF College Chaklal for training aviation cadets and Faziya Inter College.