Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

His comments came as a 48-hour military ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reportedly extended as representatives from both sides were set to meet in Qatari capital Doha to find a solution to the deadly conflict. Read on for more on this.
Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif has asked all Afghans living in the country to return to their homeland amid rising tensions between the neighbours. His comments came as a 48-hour military ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reportedly extended as representatives from both sides were set to meet in Qatari capital Doha to find a solution to the deadly conflict. In giving the ultimatum to Afghans, the Pakistani minister once again linked India with his country's standoff with Afghanistan.
In a post across social media platforms, Asif said: "All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul...Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis." He added: "Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources...Now they have their own government (or) caliphate in Kabul. It has been five years since the Islamic revolution...they must live with Pakistan as neighbours."
Asif further said in his post: "There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price." The 76-year-old minister added: "The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India's lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land." At the time of publishing this, Asif's X account remained blocked in India. The account had been "withheld in IN (India) in response to a legal demand," a message on the page read.
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated since explosions rocked Kabul, just as Afghan foreign affairs minister Amir Khan Muttaqi started an unprecedented visit to India -- the first since the Taliban returned to power. Afghanistan then launched strikes along the border with Pakistan. After days of cross-border violence, a 48-hour ceasefire was announced. Dozens of troops and civilians have been killed on both sides in the weeklong hostilities.