FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

His comments came as a 48-hour military ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reportedly extended as representatives from both sides were set to meet in Qatari capital Doha to find a solution to the deadly conflict. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif has asked all Afghans living in the country to return to their homeland amid rising tensions between the neighbours. His comments came as a 48-hour military ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reportedly extended as representatives from both sides were set to meet in Qatari capital Doha to find a solution to the deadly conflict. In giving the ultimatum to Afghans, the Pakistani minister once again linked India with his country's standoff with Afghanistan.

What did Khawaja Asif tell Afghans?

In a post across social media platforms, Asif said: "All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul...Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis." He added: "Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources...Now they have their own government (or) caliphate in Kabul. It has been five years since the Islamic revolution...they must live with Pakistan as neighbours."

'Rulers of Kabul in India's lap'

Asif further said in his post: "There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price." The 76-year-old minister added: "The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India's lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land." At the time of publishing this, Asif's X account remained blocked in India. The account had been "withheld in IN (India) in response to a legal demand," a message on the page read.

What's brimming between Pak and Afghanistan?

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated since explosions rocked Kabul, just as Afghan foreign affairs minister Amir Khan Muttaqi started an unprecedented visit to India -- the first since the Taliban returned to power. Afghanistan then launched strikes along the border with Pakistan. After days of cross-border violence, a 48-hour ceasefire was announced. Dozens of troops and civilians have been killed on both sides in the weeklong hostilities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, wh
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE