Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has come up with yet another bizarre comment involving India. Speaking in the parliament of Pakistan, Asif claimed that his country's so-called "cyber warriors" had turned off the floodlights in an Indian cricket stadium. Read on to know more.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has come up with yet another bizarre comment involving India. Speaking in the parliament of Pakistan, Asif claimed that his country's so-called "cyber warriors" had turned off the floodlights in an Indian cricket stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. His remark appears to be a reference to the May 8 IPL tie between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh -- which was cancelled midway due to a power outage caused by a technical failure in that area. The previous day, India had launched coordinated precision airstrikes against several terror camps in Pakistan.

'Indigenous technology'

Asif said in the Pakistani National Assembly, "India does not understand that all of this is entirely Pakistan's indigenous technology. Our cyber warriors launched attacks on India, shut off lights in a cricket stadium in India - lights went out and the IPL match was stopped, water was released from Indian dams, their electricity grid was shut down."

The minister added, "All these attacks, the cyber attacks, were carried out by our warriors."

Video goes viral

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms like X, with many people reacting to the bizarre comments.

"Just so you know-IPL floodlights don't run on WiFi, they run on secure electrical systems. You can't hack them like a home router. Claiming a "cyber attack" for switching off stadium lights just proves one thing-you clearly did your schooling in a madarsa, not a science class. Next time, try hacking the scoreboard-at least it has buttons," one user wrote on X.

Asif's infamous comments

Asif has a long history of making such weird comments and finding himself getting trolled online. He earlier said that Pakistan chose not to intercept Indian drone attacks so that it wouldn't give away the locations of its military installations. Separately, when questioned by a TV news anchor about proof that his country had shot down Indian fighter jets, Asif responded, "It's all over social media."