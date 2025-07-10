Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to replace President Asif Ali Zardari? Government says, 'We will do whatever...'

Recently, Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshall for his role in the recent conflicts with India following Operation Sindoor—launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Pakistani government on Thursday, i.e., July 10, responded to speculations of possible ouster of President Asif Ali Zardari, terming it as "malicious campaign". Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government is “fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign”.

Naqvi's statements follow rumours that Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall Gen Asim Munir will be replacing President Zardari. “We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff,” Naqvi said in a post on X, without mentioning any names.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he said.

Naqvi also highlighted that President Zardari “enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces", adding that Gen Asim Munir's sole focus was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,” he added.

Recently, Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshall for his role in the recent conflicts with India following Operation Sindoor—launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Interestingly, this marked the second time in Pakistan's history that a military official has been elevated to the status of Field Marshall.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Pak government can extend it by another term.