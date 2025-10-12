Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...

Tensions escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

The Pakistani Army has broken its silence on the intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, saying at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed, PTI reported. Earlier, Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations. Tensions escalated between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression. The statement noted that the “serious provocation” came during the visit of the Taliban Foreign Minister to India.

What did the Pak Army say?

The Army in a statement said that on the intervening night of October 11-12, Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) "launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border”. It said the “cowardly action", involving cross-border fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilising the frontier areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering the “nefarious designs” of the terrorists.

Pakistani troops "repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis (TTP terrorists),” the statement said, adding that the security forces carried out precision strikes and physical raids on Taliban camps, posts, and terrorist training facilities inside Afghan territory.

Pakistan PM on clash with Afghanistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there would be 'no compromise' on Pakistan’s sovereignty, praising the army’s 'befitting' response that destroyed 'several' Afghan posts overnight. Sharif lauded the Pakistan Army's professional prowess and decisive action under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, warning that “every provocation will be given a befitting and effective response”.