Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar shares special birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar: 'You’ve always...'

Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth

Russia's BIG warning to US over Tomahawk missile supply to Ukraine: 'Just imagine...'

BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'

IND vs WI: ICC takes firm action against Windies pacer Jayden Seales after unexpected incident with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...

Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...

Not Amazon, ED gives BIG offer to this e-commerce giant to settle FEMA violation case, says 'admit fault, pay...'

Meet Himanshu Jakhar, India’s teen javelin sensation who shattered Neeraj Chopra’s historic junior meet record

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women set highest ODI World Cup total vs Australia

IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women se

Sachin Tendulkar shares special birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar: 'You’ve always...'

Sachin Tendulkar shares special birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar

Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth

Did Diljit Dosanjh support Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's what we

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...

Tensions escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 06:54 PM IST

Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistani Army has broken its silence on the intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, saying at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed, PTI reported. Earlier, Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations. Tensions escalated between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression. The statement noted that the “serious provocation” came during the visit of the Taliban Foreign Minister to India.

What did the Pak Army say?

The Army in a statement said that on the intervening night of October 11-12, Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) "launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border”. It said the “cowardly action", involving cross-border fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilising the frontier areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering the “nefarious designs” of the terrorists.

Pakistani troops "repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis (TTP terrorists),” the statement said, adding that the security forces carried out precision strikes and physical raids on Taliban camps, posts, and terrorist training facilities inside Afghan territory.

READ | Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...

Pakistan PM on clash with Afghanistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there would be 'no compromise' on Pakistan’s sovereignty, praising the army’s 'befitting' response that destroyed 'several' Afghan posts overnight.  Sharif lauded the Pakistan Army's professional prowess and decisive action under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, warning that “every provocation will be given a befitting and effective response”.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'
Salman Khan mourns the death of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman: 'Rest in peace'
Salman Khan mourns the death of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman
Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway
Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state
India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG...
Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi clarifies after women journalists excluded from presser: 'It was more of...'
Afghan minister clarifies after women excluded from presser: 'It was...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE