Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Shiva Kachhi's desperate appeal has brought back into spotlight Pakistan's poor minority rights record. Rights activists allege that members of minorities -- such as Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis -- are widely treated as second-class citizens in the country.

A minority rights activist in Pakistan's Sindh province has said that his life is in danger as he received death threats from an Islamist group for speaking up against forced conversion of Hindu girls. In a video appeal posted on X, Shiva Kachhi said that the government was looking away and that it should be held complicit if any harm comes to him or his family. Kachhi, the founder of the minority rights organisation Darawar Itehad, alleged that clerics associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (Sarhindi group) have issued calls for his killing. He has accused the government and the police of "complete silence and inaction."

In his video appeal, Kachhi said he was being branded "anti-Islam" and "anti-state" -- accusations that are often used to justify violence against dissenters in Pakistan and several other countries. "Despite open death threats and fatwa-style calls for my killing by the religious extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (Serhindi Group), there has been complete silence and inaction from the Federal Government of Pakistan, the Sindh Government, and the Sindh Police," Kachhi wrote in his X post. "I am a peaceful human rights defender and minority rights activist. My only crime is speaking against religious extremism, forced conversions, and injustice. If extremists can openly issue murder threats while the state looks away, then no citizen in Pakistan is safe," he added. Kachhi appealed for immediate intervention from a number of international bodies, including the United Nations, UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Watch.

State of minorities in Pak

Shiva Kachhi's desperate appeal has brought back into spotlight Pakistan's poor minority rights record. Rights activists allege that members of minorities -- such as Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis -- are widely treated as second-class citizens. Activists also warn that legal assurances are met with weak implementation in Islamic republics like Pakistan. Pakistan is home to an estimated 4-5 million Hindus.