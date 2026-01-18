FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, says family members are being used in 'big conspiracy'

Government Doon Medical College row: Dehradun college student alleges brutal ragging, assault; inquiry underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Shiva Kachhi's desperate appeal has brought back into spotlight Pakistan's poor minority rights record. Rights activists allege that members of minorities -- such as Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis -- are widely treated as second-class citizens in the country.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'
Pakistan is home to an estimated 4-5 million Hindus.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A minority rights activist in Pakistan's Sindh province has said that his life is in danger as he received death threats from an Islamist group for speaking up against forced conversion of Hindu girls. In a video appeal posted on X, Shiva Kachhi said that the government was looking away and that it should be held complicit if any harm comes to him or his family. Kachhi, the founder of the minority rights organisation Darawar Itehad, alleged that clerics associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (Sarhindi group) have issued calls for his killing. He has accused the government and the police of "complete silence and inaction."

In his video appeal, Kachhi said he was being branded "anti-Islam" and "anti-state" -- accusations that are often used to justify violence against dissenters in Pakistan and several other countries. "Despite open death threats and fatwa-style calls for my killing by the religious extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (Serhindi Group), there has been complete silence and inaction from the Federal Government of Pakistan, the Sindh Government, and the Sindh Police," Kachhi wrote in his X post. "I am a peaceful human rights defender and minority rights activist. My only crime is speaking against religious extremism, forced conversions, and injustice. If extremists can openly issue murder threats while the state looks away, then no citizen in Pakistan is safe," he added. Kachhi appealed for immediate intervention from a number of international bodies, including the United Nations, UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Watch.

State of minorities in Pak

Shiva Kachhi's desperate appeal has brought back into spotlight Pakistan's poor minority rights record. Rights activists allege that members of minorities -- such as Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis -- are widely treated as second-class citizens. Activists also warn that legal assurances are met with weak implementation in Islamic republics like Pakistan. Pakistan is home to an estimated 4-5 million Hindus.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan
'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam
Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar
Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?
Delhi-NCR schools update: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift schools to online mode?
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement