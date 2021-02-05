Pakistan will not vaccinate its elderly with Chinese COVID vaccine, know reason why?

For COVID-19 vaccination drive in its country, Pakistan has received the China made Sinoform Company vaccine. China has exported 5 lakh doses of vaccine to Pakistan. However, Pakistan now claims that the Chinese vaccine is not working on their elders. Which means that the China made COVID vaccine is of no use to people above the age of 60 years. Experts have said that this vaccine is only useful for people from 18 years to 60 years. Although how much this vaccine is working on them, the figures for this are yet to come.

Pakistan again got 'bad' stuff from China

China's Sinoform company has developed this COVID vaccine, which it has given to its friendly neighbour Pakistan for free. Not only that, despite a huge population in Pakistan, China has given only 5 lakh doses of the vaccine, which means only 2.5 lakh people can be vaccinated by it. But the biggest problem is their ineffectiveness.

Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on health affairs, has said that this vaccine is not effective on people above the age of 60 years. In such a situation, it should not be 'spent' on them. Note that in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a shortage of basic things like masks in Pakistan, China had sent masks and PPE kits to Pakistan. That too was of poor quality. Some Pakistanis had even posted pictures of masks in the shape of bra on the social media, which caused a lot of embarrassment to the Government of Pakistan. And now a similar problem is occuring with the Chinese vaccine.

Received vaccines on Monday, started vaccination on Tuesday

Pakistan is so dependent on donated vaccine that it got the vaccine on Monday and its Prime Minister Imran Khan started the program of vaccination across the country on Tuesday itself. The Government of Pakistan had first talked about the vaccination of health workers and then the elderly. But how many elderly people will get this ineffective vaccine in 5 lakh doses, is something that can be well understood.

Pakistan gives recognition to three vaccines

The Government of Pakistan has recognized three COVID vaccines in the country, which includes the Chinese Sinoform Company vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the Covishield vaccine. The Covishield vaccine is made in collaboration with University of Oxford and AstraZeneca company by the Serum Institute of India.