World

WORLD

Pakistan: What happened to Imran Khan in jail? Shehbaz Sharif government clarifies

Imran Khan, who is lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on the night of January 24 for a "20-minute" medical procedure. The Shehbaz Sharif government confirmed that he is healthy and all vitals are stable.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Amid heightened speculation about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's health,  Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's Information Minister, clarified that jailed PTI founder Imran Khan underwent an eye-related medical procedure, and "his vitals and everything were stable. He was absolutely healthy."

What happened to Imran Khan in jail?

Imran Khan, who is lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on the night of January 24 for a "20-minute" medical procedure, Dawn reported. Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Tarar said the former prime minister was examined by an eye expert in Adiala jail, after which they recommended that it was necessary to take him to Pims for a small medical process. "Last Saturday night, he was taken to Pims on the recommendation of these eye doctors and experts," Tarar said. At PIMS, Imran's "eyes were further examined, and after his written approval, a 20-minute medical procedure was performed", following which he was returned to Adiala jail with "important instructions", said Tarar. 

 "During the medical procedure, his vitals and everything were stable. He's absolutely healthy."The minister reiterated that "all prisoners" are provided access to doctors and medical treatment under jail regulations. "This is in accordance with the [jail] rules, and he is absolutely healthy," Tarar added. Asked about concerns about Imran's condition, Tarar again said the PTI founder was "absolutely fine" and stressed that medical experts advised taking him to Pims."He is absolutely fine, and he was also perfectly fine when this medical procedure was being performed."

Imran Khan's health concerns

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Imran had been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, "resulting in a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein", Dawn reported. The party said medical experts had warned the condition could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly. Also on Tuesday, PTI MNAs filed a fresh petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to meet Imran. Meanwhile, a senior doctor at Pims said Imran was brought to the hospital under strict security on Saturday night and returned early Sunday. 

"Whatever procedure was going on, it was completed when the time reached in the A.M. So we can say that he was taken back on Sunday," the doctor said.He added that there was "extraordinary movement" at the hospital and that the operation theatres and anaesthesia room were cordoned off ahead of Imran's arrival, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party, PTI, has slammed his secret transfer to PIMS hospital for an eye procedure without informing his family or party leadership. Calling it "clear malice, bad faith, and a grave unconstitutional and illegal move", the party demanded immediate meetings with Imran and full access for his doctors. The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan also termed the transfer "criminal negligence" and demands disclosure of Imran's medical condition. Imran's family, including his sister Noreen Niazi and son Kasim Khan, questioned the secrecy surrounding his treatment and demanded transparency.


(With inputs from ANI)

