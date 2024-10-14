The summit, to be held on October 15 and 16, will see participation from several key leaders, including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Pakistan’s government has deployed the army for security during the upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad, showing a lack of confidence in the local police and Rangers. The summit, to be held on October 15 and 16, will see participation from several key leaders, including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Due to recent terrorist attacks and political protests by Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan’s government has opted for military control over security in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to reports, around 10,000 soldiers and commandos from the Pakistan Army have been deployed in these areas. Local police and other security forces will now take orders directly from the military. Additionally, from October 12 to 16, wedding halls, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs were ordered to close in both cities.

Traders and hotel owners have been warned of legal consequences if they do not comply. Business owners are also required to fill bail bonds ensuring that no outsiders are staying in their establishments.

To further strengthen security, public holidays have been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on October 14 and 16. Despite these measures, Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party plans to hold protests, raising concerns of potential clashes between demonstrators and the military.

The SCO summit is a significant event for the region, bringing together leaders from countries including India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations. Pakistan has taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of this international gathering, handing over security control to the army to mitigate risks.