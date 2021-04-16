Headlines

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram suspended in THIS country

According to the Interior Ministry, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) did so on its instructions.

Updated: Apr 16, 2021, 01:56 PM IST

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday suspended social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram till 3 pm as tensions mounted in Pakistan over violent anti-France protests.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) did so on its instructions. 

In the letter, the Interior Ministry requested the PTA to 'completely block' Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram from 11 am to 3 pm.

"I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that complete access to social media platforms may be blocked from 11 am to 3 pm on April 16 2021, across the country," Abdul Razaq the Section officer of the ministry, mentioned in the letter.

"It is requested that immediate action may be taken on the subject matter under the information to this ministry," he added.

(With agency inputs)

