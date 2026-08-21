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Pakistan: Trouble mounts for Imran Khan, ex-PM back in prison after govt appeals against SC order

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan has been moved back to Adiala Jail from Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad after a medical check-up, PTI said.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

Pakistan: Trouble mounts for Imran Khan, ex-PM back in prison after govt appeals against SC order
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Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved back to Adiala Jail from Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, a spokesman for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said. Khan underwent a medical check-up at the hospital and was sent back to prison after doctors deemed it safe for him to remain in custody, according to Pakistani media reports.

The 73-year-old ex-premier was moved to a hospital around midnight for a medical evaluation following a Supreme Court order directing authorities in Islamabad to provide specialised medical care to him amid health concerns. Citing sources, Geo News reported that the PTI founder's commute to and from prison was facilitated under extremely tight security. He has now been shifted to his cell.

During his brief stay at the hospital, dozens of PTI supporters had gathered near the hospital, according to French AFP news agency.

Why ex-PM was taken to hospital

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023. He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.

According to his lawyers, his health has deteriorated in prison, and he has lost significant vision in his right eye. In its order on Tuesday, the Supreme Court told authorities to transfer Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours and allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.

The Shehbaz Sharif government in Islamabad first announced it would implement the order but later filed a petition in the top court, seeking a review and recall of its order. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Opposing Khan's transfer, Pakistan's Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has argued that a convicted prisoner must be treated inside the jail or at a public hospital according to law. He added that he was requesting Khan's medical tests be carried out at a government hospital instead of a private facility. 

He was taken to the hospital after PTI threatened to file a contempt of court petition against the government on Friday if he is not admitted to the hospital by Thursday at 11.59 pm.

Later, Pakistan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government would fully comply with the Supreme Court's ruling, claiming the government had not intended to defy or delay implementation of the decision.

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