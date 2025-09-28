Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral
Pakistani leadership once again tried to woo US President Donald Trump, this time by presenting him rare earth minerals from their soil. In pictures that have surfaced online, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir can be seen showcasing a wooden box carrying rare earth minerals to the US president at the White House in Washington, DC. This comes as Trump seeks to reduce Chinese dominance on earth minerals supply chain.
The move comes at a time the US seems to have set its eyes on Pakistan's mineral reserves. Earlier this month, Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation -- the country's largest miner of critical minerals -- signed an agreement with US Strategic Metals for collaborations that include setting up a poly-metallic refinery in Pakistan. PM Sharif claims that his country has mineral reserves worth trillions of American dollars and that foreign investment in the sector could help alleviate the country's longstanding financial crisis. However, most of Pakistan's mineral reserves are in Balochistan province, which remains affected by insurgency and where separatists oppose extraction by Pakistani or foreign companies.
Trump this week met with Sharif and Munir at the Oval Office in the US capital. The meeting, which also included US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, went on for about an hour and a half. In a statement from Sharif's office, he described Trump as a "man of peace" and hailed him for "mediating" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has time and again rubbished. Earlier this year, the US and Pakistan arrived at a trade deal that allows Washington to help develop Pakistan's oil reserves.