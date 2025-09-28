Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet

In pictures that have surfaced, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir can be seen showcasing a wooden box carrying rare earth minerals to the US president at the White House in Washington, DC. This comes as Trump seeks to reduce Chinese dominance on earth minerals supply.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet
Donald Trump with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir at the White House.
Pakistani leadership once again tried to woo US President Donald Trump, this time by presenting him rare earth minerals from their soil. In pictures that have surfaced online, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir can be seen showcasing a wooden box carrying rare earth minerals to the US president at the White House in Washington, DC. This comes as Trump seeks to reduce Chinese dominance on earth minerals supply chain.

What message is Pak trying to convey?

The move comes at a time the US seems to have set its eyes on Pakistan's mineral reserves. Earlier this month, Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation -- the country's largest miner of critical minerals -- signed an agreement with US Strategic Metals for collaborations that include setting up a poly-metallic refinery in Pakistan. PM Sharif claims that his country has mineral reserves worth trillions of American dollars and that foreign investment in the sector could help alleviate the country's longstanding financial crisis. However, most of Pakistan's mineral reserves are in Balochistan province, which remains affected by insurgency and where separatists oppose extraction by Pakistani or foreign companies.

What did Sharif say about Trump?

Trump this week met with Sharif and Munir at the Oval Office in the US capital. The meeting, which also included US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, went on for about an hour and a half. In a statement from Sharif's office, he described Trump as a "man of peace" and hailed him for "mediating" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has time and again rubbished. Earlier this year, the US and Pakistan arrived at a trade deal that allows Washington to help develop Pakistan's oil reserves.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
