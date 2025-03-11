BLA also noted that it is confronting the Pakistani Air Force with the BLA fighters using anti-aircraft artillery.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a recent statement has claimed that it is holding 182 passengers as hostages on-bound the Jaffar Express for the past six hours and has killed 20 military personnel. "After capturing the Jaffar Express, the fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army have taken 182 hostages who have been in our custody for the past six hours. During this operation, an additional eight Pakistani military personnel were eliminated, bringing the total number of enemy casualties to over 20", the BLA said in its statement.

In its statement, it also noted that it is confronting the Pakistani Air Force with the BLA fighters using anti-aircraft artillery. "Throughout the ongoing operation, intense confrontations have taken place with the Pakistani Air Force, with our fighters using anti-aircraft artillery and inflicting severe losses on the enemy. BLA fighters are continuously strengthening their positions, leading the operation and challenging the might of the Pakistani military."

READ | What is BLA? Why has it HIJACKED train in Pakistan's Balochistan? Know about separatist organisation

According to the statement issued by the BLA, it was noted that not a single BLA fighter has been injured or killed. It also shared that all the hostages are in the custody of BLA's Fidayeen unit, Majeed Brigade as of now. "In this successful operation not a single BLA fighter has been injured or martyred so far. Currently, all hostages are in the custody of the BLA's Fidayeen unit, Majeed Brigade. Clear instructions have been issued to the Majeed Brigade: if the Pakistani military attempts to approach all hostages will be executed and the Fidayeen will continue their resistance until martyrdom without retreating", the statement concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)