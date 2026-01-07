FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Pakistan top army official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry's unprovoked threat to India, says, 'toh paise wapas...'

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), who went viral for allegedly winking at a female journalist, has issued a 'unprovoked' threat to India. In a press conference, Chaudhary said "Maza na karaya toh paise wapas" alleging India's role in Pakistan-Afghanistan's ongoing conflict.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST

What did he said?

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "How the year 2026 will be will depend on how we stand, how we react. The will of our opponent is clear. India will not accept your existence. It is saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend," Chaudhry claimed.

While making unverified claims of Kabul being proxy of India, he said, "Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. We always say Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or with someone. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas (if it's not enjoyable, you'll get your money back)."

Watch: 

Earlier, Chaudhary was under fire after a video of him 'winking' at a woman journalist went viral on the social media. During a press conference, a woman journalist was asking Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry about the allegations he has levelled against jailed Pakistan's Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

 

