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Pakistan to target Kolkata? Khawaja Asif warns of deep strikes, India vows 'decisive response'

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that future conflict with India could extend deep inland, naming Kolkata as a potential target.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 09:40 AM IST

Pakistan to target Kolkata? Khawaja Asif warns of deep strikes, India vows 'decisive response'
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    Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified once again after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a fresh warning, suggesting that any future conflict could extend far beyond border regions. Speaking in Sialkot, he claimed that cities such as Kolkata could become targets if hostilities escalate.

    Asif alleged that India might attempt a 'false flag' operation and warned that Pakistan would respond forcefully. However, he did not provide any evidence to support these claims.

    Escalatory Rhetoric Intensifies

    The minister’s remarks went beyond a single warning. He indicated that any new confrontation would not remain confined to limited zones but could involve strikes deeper داخل Indian territory. He asserted that Pakistan would respond more aggressively than in previous instances, signalling a shift toward broader engagement if tensions rise again.

    Such statements echo earlier rhetoric from Pakistan’s leadership about expanding the scope of conflict, though no specific operational changes have been outlined.

    India Signals Strong Retaliation

    India has responded with firm messaging of its own. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently warned that any provocation would invite a decisive and unprecedented reaction.

    Referring to the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Singh emphasised that India remains prepared to act if similar incidents occur. He stated that the country’s armed forces would respond in a manner that leaves a lasting impact on those responsible.

    Background: From Conflict to Ceasefire

    The current strain in relations dates back to April 2025, when a deadly attack in Pahalgam led to a brief but intense military confrontation. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting militant infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using missiles and drones.

    Pakistan retaliated with artillery fire and aerial strikes, raising fears of a wider conflict before a ceasefire was reached in May following direct talks.

    Additional Controversy Adds Fuel

    Recent comments by former Pakistani envoy Abdul Basit have further stirred debate. In a hypothetical scenario, he suggested that major Indian cities could be targeted in the event of a broader war, although he acknowledged that such a situation remains unlikely.

    Regional Pressures Mount

    The latest statements come amid growing regional instability. Pakistan is also facing tensions along its western border, with Afghan authorities alleging airstrikes in multiple areas. Though independent verification remains limited, these developments add to an already fragile security environment.

    With rhetoric intensifying on both sides, concerns are rising over the potential for further escalation in the region.

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