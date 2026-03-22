Pakistan to target India? Former Pak envoy Abdul Basit’s hypothetical remark, says 'If US attacks Pakistan, we will target New Delhi'

Remarks by Abdul Basit on a hypothetical conflict involving the US and Pakistan have sparked controversy after he suggested Indian cities could be targeted.

Fresh tensions have surfaced after Abdul Basit, Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to India, made controversial comments about a hypothetical conflict scenario involving the United States. His statement, suggesting that Pakistan could strike major Indian cities if attacked by Washington, has triggered sharp reactions and renewed debate over regional stability.

What Basit Said

Speaking during a television discussion, Basit outlined what he described as an extreme “worst-case scenario.” He claimed that if the United States were to launch an attack on Pakistan, Islamabad would retaliate by targeting India instead. According to him, Pakistan might not have the capability to strike the US directly, but could respond by hitting cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.

He emphasised that such a situation was purely hypothetical and added that neither Pakistan nor India would want such an escalation. Despite this clarification, the direct mention of potential attacks on Indian cities has drawn widespread criticism and concern.

Timing Amid Existing Tensions

The remarks come at a sensitive time, months after India carried out Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. That operation followed a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives.

Relations between India and Pakistan have remained strained since then, with both sides maintaining a cautious stance. Basit’s comments have further intensified the already fragile atmosphere.

No Official Response Yet

So far, the Indian government has not issued an official statement addressing Basit’s remarks. However, the nature of his comments—despite being framed as hypothetical—has sparked discussion among strategic experts and political observers.

Who Is Abdul Basit?

Basit served as Pakistan’s top diplomat in India from 2014 to 2017, a period marked by frequent tensions and diplomatic challenges between the two countries. His past role gives weight to his words, as he was directly involved in managing bilateral relations during a critical phase.

Broader Geopolitical Context

The controversy also unfolds against the backdrop of wider global tensions, particularly involving the United States in West Asia. With multiple geopolitical fault lines active, statements like these add to concerns about how quickly hypothetical scenarios can inflame real-world anxieties.

While Basit later clarified that his remarks were not meant to advocate conflict, the episode highlights how sensitive and volatile the regional discourse remains.