Pakistan to take part in India led initiative on COVID-19 crisis

Headlines

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

PM Modi to complete the India-France-UAE triad on July 15, Sonia Gandhi Invite opposition on Dinner & more | DNA News Wrap, July 12

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meet former President Pratibha Patil in Pune

Arijit Singh joins Udit Narayan for 'Main Nikla Gadi Leke' song, Zoya Akhtar announces Made In Heaven S2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 6

First Lady of US Jill Biden gives details about PM Modi's State Dinner at White House

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

HomeWorld

cricket

Pakistan to take part in India led initiative on COVID-19 crisis

Many of the countries who have been invited are members of the SAARC grouping.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 04:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan will take part in India led initiative on the COVID-19 crisis. The meet at the official level-- primarily health experts will focus on the exchange of good practices to deal with the crisis. 

Many of the countries who have been invited are members of the SAARC grouping.

In March of Last year, the Indian Prime Minister called for a SAARC meet on the COVID pandemic. The meet saw all the SAARC heads of govt/state taking part barring Pakistan. Pakistan was present at a junior level at the meeting. One of the key outcomes of the meet was the establishment of the SAARC emergency fund, with India contributing $10 million to it.

Amid the pandemic, India reached out to many countries in the region with medicines and other aid. It sent 75000 MT of food aid to Afghanistan via Chabahar, medical equipment, and other related things like masks to Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh. Under Mission Sagar 1, while it reached out to 5 countries in the Indian Ocean--Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles by sending medicines and food aid.

This year, India gifted COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the region. These are --Bangladesh with 20 Lakhs doses, Myanmar with 17 Lakhs doses, Nepal with 10 Lakhs, Bhutan with 1.5 Lakhs, the Maldives with 1 Lakh, Mauritius with 1 Lakh, Seychelles with 50000, Sri Lanka with 5 Lakhs, and Afghanistan 5 Lakhs. This is additional to many countries in Latin America, CARICOM that New Delhi reached out to.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor join forces for riveting cop drama? Here’s what we know

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE