Pakistan to showcase THIS deadly missile with 750 km+ range on its Independence Day, should India be concerned?

WORLD
The missile fills the gap between tactical and strategic cruise missiles, giving Pakistan a massive edge in its attack capabilities.
Pakistan unveiled the Fateh-IV cruise missile during a ceremony at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on its Independence Day. A key aspect of the nation's military modernisation program is the Fatah-IV Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM), a cutting-edge precision weapon. India is said to be designed mainly with India in mind.
Two Fateh-IV system models were displayed, one at Shakarparian Ground and one at Jinnah Stadium. One of the centerpieces of the 2025 Independence Day parade was the missile. Pakistan also unveiled the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL), a vehicle that resembles the Babur cruise missile system and can carry three launchers. The TEL may be swiftly set up in various types of terrain.
The Fatah-IV is built for high-precision, long-range attacks against significant targets. It travels at about Mach 0.7 and has a 750 km range. According to reports, its accuracy margin is within five meters. It can fly as low as 50 meters above the ground to evade radar detection. The missile is 7.5 meters long, weighs 1,530 kg, and has a payload capacity of 330 kg.
The Fateh-IV is one of Pakistan's most advanced weapons, according to defense analysts. Although it looks to have been derived from the Babur cruise missile, it has improved accuracy and both nuclear and conventional strike capabilities. It is intended to target and eliminate valuable enemy assets like radar sites and air defense systems.
DRDO Chairman and Department of Defence Secretary (R&D) Samir V Kamat stated on Saturday that the organization is seeking to develop a next-generation BrahMos missile, which will be a smaller and lighter version of the current version.
According to the DRDO chief, the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile will be compatible with any platform, unlike the existing missile, which is exclusive to Sukhoi aircraft.
“We are looking at BrahMos-NG, which is a smaller version of BrahMos, which can then be fitted on all our other platforms. Today, BrahMos can only be fitted on the Sukhoi platform, but if we can make it smaller, we can fit it on all our platforms. We are planning to start it soon,” he said.