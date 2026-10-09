Pakistan to redraw political map? Army Chief Asim Munir wants 12-15 new provinces

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir wants to divide 4 provinces into 12-15 new provinces to weaken Punjab and Sindh power base. Economist report reveals plan to redraw Pakistan map amid Imran Khan protests.

The biggest change to Pakistan's political map in decades could be under consideration. Pakistan is currently organised around four provinces -- Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Economist reports that army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir now wants to divide these large provinces into smaller states, potentially creating anywhere from 12 to 15 new provinces or even 160 smaller territories.

The proposal would amount to a fundamental overhaul of how power is organised across Pakistan.

Why does Pakistan want more provinces?

On paper, there is a straightforward case for restructuring Pakistan's provinces. The four existing provinces are vastly different in population and size. Punjab, the country's most populous province, has around 128 million people, or more than half of Pakistan's population. Balochistan, despite being the country's largest province by area, has only about 15 million residents.

Governing Punjab's enormous population has produced serious administrative problems. In rural areas, residents can travel for hours to access government services, while fewer than a quarter of Punjabis have reliable access to safe drinking water at home.

Munir has argued that the provinces are simply too large to be governed effectively and that this contributes to Pakistan's poor performance on growth, inflation and debt.

Asim Munir's rising influence and real motive

The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than two-fifths of the country's history. The Economist argued that the military itself has contributed to many of the problems Munir says smaller provinces could solve. It noted the army's control over valuable land and businesses, as well as its large share of state resources.

If Pakistan's provincial governments are failing to deliver, breaking them into smaller units could be presented as an attempt to bring government closer to citizens. But if the new units are weaker and more dependent on the centre, the restructuring could also make it easier for the military establishment to exercise influence over them.

Why Punjab and Sindh matter

Pakistan's four provinces are not simply administrative divisions. They are also major political power bases. Punjab has traditionally been dominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, while Sindh remains the stronghold of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Both provinces have provided alternative centres of political power even during periods of military rule. Splitting them into smaller units could dilute that influence.

The idea is not new

The proposal to reorganise Pakistan's administrative structure is not new. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has previously spoken about the need for a larger number of provinces and smaller administrative units, including the possibility of 12 to 15 provinces and up to 160 districts.

The proposal is emerging at a time when Munir has accumulated extraordinary grip over Pakistan's politics. Munir effectively rules Pakistan despite the existence of an elected government. He has strengthened his position by working with the PML-N and PPP while keeping Imran Khan in jail.

Pakistan already facing unrest in KP and Balochistan

The debate over provincial restructuring comes as Pakistan is dealing with fresh political turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan began a march towards Islamabad earlier this week.

Balochistan has for years faced separatist violence over its so-called independence, resources and the role of Islamabad. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has also remained an important source of discontent, with anger over governance, prices, taxation and economic conditions.

Together, these pressures underline how complicated any attempt to redraw Pakistan's internal structure would be. Breaking four powerful provinces into smaller states would not simply redraw Pakistan's administrative map. It could redraw Pakistan's balance of power.