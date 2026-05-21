Pakistan to play mediator again between US-Iran? Army Chief Asim Munir likely to visit Tehran amid diplomatic efforts

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir may visit Tehran as Iran and the US continue indirect talks mediated through Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts continue between Iran and the United States, according to Iranian media reports. The visit, if confirmed, comes at a sensitive moment when regional powers are attempting to manage escalating tensions through indirect communication channels.

The Iranian news agency ISNA reported that Pakistan is currently playing a mediating role, facilitating message exchanges between Washington and Tehran as both sides explore possible diplomatic pathways.

Islamabad’s Growing Diplomatic Engagement

The development follows a series of high-level meetings between Pakistani and Iranian officials. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi recently visited Tehran for the second time within a week, holding discussions with Iranian leadership, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During these engagements, Iranian officials reportedly reviewed regional security developments along with the status of ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States. Islamabad’s role as an intermediary has gained importance as direct communication channels between Tehran and Washington remain limited.

A separate Reuters report noted that Munir’s travel is not yet finalised, and he is expected to make a decision based on ongoing consultations with stakeholders involved in the talks.

US-Iran Dialogue Remains Fragile

The diplomatic push is taking place against a backdrop of heightened rhetoric from the United States. US President Donald Trump described the current situation as highly uncertain, stating that negotiations were “on the borderline” between progress and collapse.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump warned that the outcome would depend on whether Iran provides satisfactory responses in the ongoing discussions. US officials have also indicated that failure to reach an agreement could lead to rapid escalation.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller further intensified the warning, suggesting that Iran could face severe military consequences if diplomacy fails.

Tehran Reviewing US Proposal

On the Iranian side, officials confirmed that they have received a proposal from the United States and are currently reviewing it. According to Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the document was transmitted through Pakistani intermediaries.

Tehran has stated that it continues to assess the proposal within the framework of earlier negotiations, with multiple rounds of indirect communication already conducted.

Regional Tensions Add Pressure to Talks

The latest diplomatic activity comes amid continued instability in the Middle East following earlier military confrontations involving Iran and Israel. Tensions have also affected global energy markets, particularly due to disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil and gas shipments.

While diplomatic efforts continue, both sides have maintained firm public positions, keeping the outcome of negotiations uncertain as regional and global stakeholders watch closely.