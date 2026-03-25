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Pakistan to host US-Iran talks? Trump shares Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's post, fuels speculation, here's all you need to know

US President Donald Trump sparked speculation about Pakistan's potential role in mediating between Washington and Tehran by sharing Sharif's post on his Truth Social account.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 07:56 AM IST

Pakistan to host US-Iran talks? Trump shares Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's post, fuels speculation, here's all you need to know
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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host talks between the US and Iran, aiming to bring an end to the ongoing war. In a post on X, Sharif expressed Pakistan's willingness to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the two nations, subject to mutual agreement.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," Pakistan PM wrote.

US response and diplomatic efforts

US President Donald Trump sparked speculation about Pakistan's potential role in mediating between Washington and Tehran by sharing Sharif's post on his Truth Social account. The move comes amid heightened global concern over the conflict's economic fallout, particularly disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Trump had previously announced a five-day pause in fighting, claiming "productive talks" with Iran, but Tehran has firmly pushed back against these claims.

Iran's stance and backchannel diplomacy

Iran has rejected Trump's claims that talks are underway, with its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei acknowledging only that messages have been conveyed through "friendly countries." Senior military advisor Mohsen Rezaei emphasized that the war would continue unless Iran receives compensation, sanctions relief, and guarantees against future US interference.

Meanwhile, countries including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have been quietly acting as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran, attempting to create an off-ramp from the conflict.

Potential talks in Islamabad

Reports suggest Islamabad could emerge as the venue for talks as early as this week, with possible formats involving Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, or US Vice President JD Vance meeting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The diplomatic push follows Trump's announcement that the US would pause planned strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, and comes as global energy prices surge due to the conflict.

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