WORLD

Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatens to “completely obliterate” Afghanistan after peace talks collapse in Istanbul.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

Khwaja Asif, Defene Minister, Pakistan. (File Image)
Amid deteriorating bilateral relations and escalating tensions, Pakistan has threatened to "completely obliterate" Afghanistan. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Islamabad would not even need a fraction of its arsenal to "completely obliterate" the Taliban and drive them "back to the caves for hiding". Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding." He added, "If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region." 

Pakistan to obliterate Afghanistan?

The peace talks held between the two neighbouring countries in the Turkish city of Istanbul failed after the Taliban reportedly refused to rein in the Islamic terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). If media reports are to be believed, Pakistan admitted publicly for the first time that it has an agreement with the US permitting drone operations from its territory. Kabul has responded by saying that any future Pakistani strikes will be met with "reciprocal action." It has been said that if Afghan territory is bombed, "Islamabad will be targeted."

TTP behind failure of talks?

The talks, which have been facing troubles from the beginning, ran into further trouble after Pakistan blamed the Taliban for allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate against them. It demanded that the Afghan Taliban "summon and control" all violent groups. The Afghan side responded by saying that it was beyond Kabul's authority to "control Pakistan's own citizens."

The talks collapsed; however, neither side has resumed attacks. However, the tension has escalated after Khwaja Asif's recent threats.  Analysts question who issues such a threat immediately after the collapse of friendly talks. However, it indicates the trust deficit the two countries have between them. 

