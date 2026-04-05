Pakistan Terror Module Busted: ISIS operative arrested in Kushinagar, explosive material recovered, probe underway

Delhi Police and UP ATS arrested a suspected ISIS operative from Kushinagar, linked to recruitment since 2015.

In a significant counter-terror operation, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has arrested a suspected operative linked to the Islamic State. The accused, identified as Rizwan Ahmed, was apprehended from Kushinagar after being under surveillance for an extended period.

Officials believe Rizwan had been associated with ISIS activities since 2015 and was allegedly involved in recruiting individuals within India for the banned outfit.

Previous Arrest and Seized Materials

According to investigators, Rizwan had earlier been arrested in Mumbai the same year, when authorities recovered a large amount of objectionable and anti-national content from him. He was subsequently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

During the latest operation, security agencies seized materials suspected to be used in making explosives, along with documents that could provide insights into his activities and connections. Authorities are now analysing the recovered evidence to identify possible links and collaborators.

Probe Focuses on Wider Network

Officials said the current investigation is aimed at uncovering a broader network and tracking individuals who may have been in contact with the accused. The agencies are examining both offline and digital communication channels to map the extent of the alleged recruitment efforts.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about sleeper cells and recruitment modules operating within the country, often relying on covert methods and encrypted communication tools.

Earlier Case Points to Online Radicalisation

The development comes weeks after another arrest in Uttar Pradesh underscored the growing role of digital platforms in radicalisation. In March, the ATS detained Haarish Ali, a 19-year-old dental student from Saharanpur, in connection with an alleged ISIS-linked online module.

Investigators revealed that he was in touch with handlers and sympathisers through platforms such as Instagram and encrypted messaging applications. Authorities suspect he maintained contacts not only within India but also abroad, including in Pakistan.

Use of Social Media and Encryption Tools

According to officials, the student allegedly created multiple online groups promoting extremist ideology, using fake identities and virtual private networks (VPNs) to avoid detection. He is also suspected of attempting to recruit individuals and promote the idea of establishing a caliphate system.

Continued Vigilance by Security Agencies

The recent arrests underline the heightened vigilance of Indian security agencies in tackling both physical and online terror networks. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to dismantle any remaining links and prevent further recruitment activities.