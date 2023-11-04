Headlines

Pakistan terror attack: Heavy firing, explosions at Mianwali airbase, 3 militants killed; video surfaces

The recent terror incident in Pakistan caused damage to three aircraft and a gasoline truck. As per reports, Tehreek-e-Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

A large-scale terror strike with suicide bombers targeted the Pakistan Air Force installation in Mianwali, Northern Pakistan, on Friday, as per reports  On social media, many videos of the attack were circulated. Out of 6, three attackers were slain in retaliation for the attack, according to Reuters, which cited the Pakistani military. There's significant gunfighting going on within the base, and three attackers are still at large, it claimed.

The recent terror incident caused damage to three aircraft and a gasoline truck.

According to reports, Tehreek-e-Jihad, a group associated with the Taliban, took credit for the attack. According to reports, the attackers were neutralized, and the clearance operation has commenced.

The attackers gained entry to the airbase's fortified walls by means of a ladder. They had the newest weapons on them.  Several planes stationed inside the air base were reportedly destroyed, as per reports. Although there is no proof, some stories state that some militants were killed in retaliation. 

"On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, 3 x terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred. A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," a statement issued by the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson read.

 

