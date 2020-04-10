Headlines

Pakistan suspends all flight operations till April 21

As many as 1,681 international and domestic flights in Pakistan were cancelled earlier during March.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 10, 2020, 12:17 PM IST

Pakistan has extended the suspension of all kinds of flight operations, including domestic and international, till April 21, in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan also informed, in a separate notification, that all chartered and private flight operations will also remain shut between April 10 to April 21.

All small aircraft that don't fall under the notification will also have to take special permission from the government for taking flights.

As many as 1,681 international and domestic flights in Pakistan were cancelled earlier during March.

Pakistan is under lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has globally claimed 95,000 lives and affected 1.5 million people. The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4,474 on Friday with the nationwide death toll at 65.

With 2,224 positive cases of coronavirus infection, the Punjab province in Pakistan has the highest COVID-19 tally in the state, according to local media Dawn.

It was earlier reported that the Pakistani government is relying on China for his fight against the menace of coronavirus. Recently, a consignment of doctors, ventilators and essential medicines has also started arriving from China. China has been providing huge medical supplies and doctors to Pakistan to handle coronavirus.

 

(With ANI inputs)

