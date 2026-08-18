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Why did Pakistan's Supreme Court intervene in Imran Khan's treatment? Court orders hospitalisation

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the authorities of the Adila Jail to shift former PM Imran Khan to a hospital and form a medical board. It also allowed weekly family meetings. Here's why it matters.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

Why did Pakistan's Supreme Court intervene in Imran Khan's treatment? Court orders hospitalisation
Imran Khan, Ex-PM, Pakistan. (File Image)
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Pakistan Supreme Court has ordered the jail authorities to shift former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital for treatment. With this, the questions being asked are: Is the cricketer-turned-politician so seriously ill that immediate medical care is not possible in prison? Are the civilian government of Shehbaz Sharif and the Asim Munir-led military dispensation so cruel that they do not provide medical care to their arch-rival? If this happens to a former prime minister, what is the fate of common prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails?

Pakistan Supreme Court orders relief to Imran Khan

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to be shifted to a hospital after Adiala Jail after it heard the petition filed by  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and his family. They raised concerns over Khan's health, citing his latest medical reports. PTI spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha told journalists that the Supreme Court had directed Khan to be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16.
It has also ordered that Imran Khan be allowed to meet his family members once a week. The court also ordered the formation of a medical board with the PTI leader's personal physician and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, being part of it. However, the apex court has also directed Khan's lawyers and his family not to share his medical reports with the media or politicise the issue.

Former Pak PM raises questions

Taking to social media platform X, Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi wrote in a post, "I have gone through them with several specialists, and I am writing this in plain language so every Pakistani can understand exactly what is happening.” He added, "I have known Imran Khan for more than 35 years. Stress was never his weakness. That it is now at peak levels tells you everything about what three years of imprisonment and total isolation have done to him.”

PTI welcomes SC order

PTI's other spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said, "It's a very welcome order, and we wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much.” He added, "He should remain in hospital until all doctors are satisfied.” 
After losing power and falling out with the Pakistan Army and its chief General Munir, Imran Khan has faced multiple cases. He has been charged with committing irregularities with state gifts, and his marriage has been declared unlawful, a very serious crime in Pakistan.  Though the court has suspended some of the convictions, the former prime minister is serving jail terms in some other cases. 
 
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