Why did Pakistan's Supreme Court intervene in Imran Khan's treatment? Court orders hospitalisation

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the authorities of the Adila Jail to shift former PM Imran Khan to a hospital and form a medical board. It also allowed weekly family meetings. Here's why it matters.

Pakistan Supreme Court has ordered the jail authorities to shift former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital for treatment. With this, the questions being asked are: Is the cricketer-turned-politician so seriously ill that immediate medical care is not possible in prison? Are the civilian government of Shehbaz Sharif and the Asim Munir-led military dispensation so cruel that they do not provide medical care to their arch-rival? If this happens to a former prime minister, what is the fate of common prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails?

Pakistan Supreme Court orders relief to Imran Khan

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to be shifted to a hospital after Adiala Jail after it heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and his family. They raised concerns over Khan's health, citing his latest medical reports. PTI spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha told journalists that the Supreme Court had directed Khan to be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16.

It has also ordered that Imran Khan be allowed to meet his family members once a week. The court also ordered the formation of a medical board with the PTI leader's personal physician and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, being part of it. However, the apex court has also directed Khan's lawyers and his family not to share his medical reports with the media or politicise the issue.