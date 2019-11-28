Pakistan Supreme Court cuts Army Chief Bajwa's extension to six months

In a partial relief to Imran Khan government, the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted a six-month extension to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till May 2020. With this, the court has trimmed the original three-year extension down to six months.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Mansoor Ali Shah, in its short order, said that the government has assured to make necessary amendments in the Article 243 of the constitution within six months and specify the tenure of appointment and extension of the Army chief for three years, retirement of a four star general and clarity over pension and privileges that an Army chief and a four star general would get.

During the peak of its shrill campaign against India after the Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, Pak PM Imran Khan through an official notification on August 19 granted a three-year extension to Bajwa, citing 'regional security environment.'

Earlier this week, the apex court had blocked the government's order extending Bajwa's tenure, citing a series of irregularities.

Bajwa's original three-year tenure expires on Thursday at midnight and he can now continue as the Army chief for another six months.