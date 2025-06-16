PM Modi’s trip to Cyprus is seen as a strategic move, especially due to the increasing closeness between Turkey and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cyprus on Sunday, June 15, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in over two decades. This visit is the first stop in his three-nation tour, which will also include Canada, where he will attend the G7 Summit, and then Croatia. PM Modi’s trip to Cyprus is seen as a strategic move, especially due to the increasing closeness between Turkey and Pakistan. Cyprus and Turkey have long-standing tensions, and India’s growing ties with Cyprus are being viewed as a diplomatic message to Ankara.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the capital city of Nicosia. He is also scheduled to address business leaders at an event in Limassol.

Why Cyprus matters to India

Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Despite being geographically in Asia, it has close political and economic ties with Europe. The country gained independence from Britain in 1960 but soon faced internal conflict between its Greek and Turkish communities. This led to a division of the island in 1974 after a military intervention by Turkey. Since then, the northeastern part has operated as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — a breakaway region only recognised by Turkey.

India has strong and friendly ties with Cyprus. The Ministry of External Affairs has described Cyprus as a “dependable friend” that supports India’s position on various global platforms. Cyprus backed India’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council and supported the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement.

On the other hand, Turkey has taken a hostile stand against India on issues like Kashmir. Turkey has openly backed Pakistan in international forums, and Indian officials believe Turkish-made drones were used by Pakistan in recent cross-border attacks.

According to Indian Express, apart from politics, Cyprus is important for India's future economic plans. Its location makes it a key link in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which aims to strengthen trade and transport between India and Europe. Cyprus is also expected to hold the Presidency of the European Union Council in early 2026, making it an important ally for India’s outreach to Europe.