Turkey secretly supplied Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine, damaging ties with Russia by playing both sides in the war.

Turkey, while showing friendship with Russia, has reportedly supplied deadly Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine, which were then used to destroy around 40 Russian fighter jets and bombers. This surprising move has raised serious questions about Turkey’s loyalty and intentions during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. At the same time, Turkey continued to welcome Russian tourists and allow Russian companies to operate within its borders.

From the start of the war, Turkey has tried to appear neutral and balanced. It maintained ties with Russia, refused to join Western sanctions against it, and provided shelter to Russian people and businesses. Many Russian citizens travelled to Turkey during the war, and several Russian firms even shifted their operations there. This led many to believe that Turkey was supporting Russia in tough times.

However, it has now been revealed that Turkey sent powerful drones to Ukraine, which played a key role in damaging Russia’s air force. The Bayraktar TB2 drones are made in Turkey and are known for their deadly accuracy and performance. These drones can be used for spying as well as attacking targets. Ukraine reportedly received 72 of these drones between 2019 and 2022, and Turkey even added eight more after the war began.

Experts say that Turkey’s motive was not just to help Ukraine but also to win favour with the United States and other NATO members. As a NATO country, Turkey is under constant pressure to keep its distance from Russia. Supplying drones to Ukraine could have been Turkey’s way of showing loyalty to NATO while trying to maintain ties with both sides.

This latest development has damaged Turkey’s relationship with Russia. Russian authorities are said to view this action as a betrayal. On the world stage, Turkey has often tried to act as a peace broker. But with this news, questions are now being raised about whether Turkey can be trusted – not just by Russia, but by countries like India too.