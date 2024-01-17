Headlines

Pakistan 'strongly condemns' violation of its airspace by Iran

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Following Iran's strikes on a terrorist group in Balochistan, Pakistan has strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran, which claimed the lives of two children and injured three girls, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations. 

In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences."

"It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran," it added.

According to the statement, Pakistan has lodged strong protests with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran."

"Additionally, the Iranian Charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," it added.

Pakistan also said that "Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations" which can "seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence."The statement of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes after Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan, Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim news agency.

Two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were "destroyed," Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency. The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan's Balochistan where "one of the largest headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl was located, the report said.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. 

Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported. 

Sistan-Balochistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers, Al Arabiya News reported. 

The attacks in Pakistan were carried out a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into Iraq's Kurdistan region at what it called an Israeli "spy headquarters" and at alleged ISIS-linked targets in Syria, the report said.

