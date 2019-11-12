Headlines

World

Pakistan strikes off ailing former PM Nawaz Sharif from ECL, allows him to fly to London for treatment on conditions

Earlier, Nawaz was not allowed to leave the country because his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 11:09 PM IST

Pakistan on Tuesday took off former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on a conditional basis, thereby allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatments, Pakistani media  publication, Dawn. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting chaired by Pak PM Imran Khan, reports added.

At the cabinet meeting, recommendations given by the 14-member medical board examining Nawaz Sharif was taken into consideration, along with opinions by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and of Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Pakistan governments chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday, adding that the relief from the ECL was not unconditional and a one-time waiver, granted on the condition that the former Pak PM signed surety bonds and committed to return to the country after his treatment and face the charges against him.

Spokesperson Awan added that after the cabinet meeting, at least "85-90%" of the participants were of the opinion that Nawaz Sharif be allowed to go abroad for the treatment provided he agrees to meet certain conditions that makes him legally bound to surety bonds, indemnity bonds, security and fines imposed on him by courts.

Nawaz Sharif will travel to London for treatment as his health deteriorated while serving his seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat jail, when he had to be rushed to a hospital after an alarm by his personal physician Dr Adnan who said the former Pak PM's platelet count was abnormally low.

Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on October 22 after his blood platelets dropped to a critically low level.The former Pak PM was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia - a condition where the patient suffers from the aforementioned low blood platelet count. He has been on medical treatment and according to media reports, doctors said that his condition has been frequenting between critical and normal after they administered platelet injections on intervals.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. In another case, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on similar grounds, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Earlier, Nawaz was not allowed to leave the country because his name was on the ECL.   

