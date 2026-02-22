Pakistan strikes Afghanistan: Militant hideouts struck along Afghan border in retaliation to suicide attacks, dozens killed

Pakistan

After series of suicide attacks surge on Islamabad, Pakistan Air Forces carried out air strikes in what they called 'hideouts and camps' along Afghan border, targeting a religious seminary in an attack on Bermal district in Afghanistan's Paktika province, Tolo News reporteted citing sources.

The Pakistani jets also conducted multiple airstrikes at the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Tolo News reported. Pakistan has conducted multiple strikes in Bermal and Argun in Paktika, as well as in Khogyani, Bahsod, and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar, since Saturday, Tolo News reported. Pakistani media sources also confirmed Islamabad's airstrikes; they reported that the strikes were focused on the alleged terrorist camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Geo News, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Information, reported that the strikes targeted seven camps and hideouts of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP), claiming the action was conducted "with precision and accuracy" in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during Ramzan.

While Pakistan authorities did not provide an exact casualty figure, reports claimed that at least 17 members of a single family were among the dead. “Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, killing and wounding dozens of people, including women and children. Pakistani generals compensate for their country’s security weaknesses through such crimes,” Afghanistan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“The Pakistani military targeted the home of a civilian in Behsud district of the province, as a result of which 23 members of the family were buried under the rubble. Only four have so far been pulled out, and rescue operations are still ongoing", reported Tolo News.