Pakistan Stoops Too Low: PMO crops PM Modi's image from SCO group photo, Shehbaz Sharif gets trolled

The photograph, taken at the SCO summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, shows the leaders of 10 member nations posing together. But the version shared by the Pakistan PMO left out PM Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a few other leaders.

In a petty social media move during the SCO Summit, the Pakistan PMO cropped Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of the leaders' group photograph. The edited image placed Shehbaz Sharif in the middle, while the group photo shared by PM Modi included everyone, including Sharif.

The photograph, taken at the SCO summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, shows the leaders of 10 member nations posing together. But the version shared by the Pakistan PMO left out PM Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a few other leaders.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with heads of States at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 1 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/3lsruWHaYV — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 1, 2026

PM Shehbaz Sharif shares full pic after facing backlash

Soon after facing backlash, Sharif posted the complete group photo from his personal X account.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Today, I was honoured to address the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Bishkek as Pakistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship for 2027. I congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on successfully hosting the Summit and steering the Organization with distinction. Guided by the Shanghai Spirit, the SCO has emerged over the past 25 years as a vital forum for regional cooperation."

Today, I was honoured to address the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Bishkek as Pakistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship for 2027. I congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on successfully hosting the Summit and steering the Organization with distinction.



Guided by the Shanghai… pic.twitter.com/1mvRW85klD — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 1, 2026

However, the edited version seemed carefully cropped to put Shehbaz Sharif in the middle of the group, giving the impression that he held a more central position.

The episode didn't end there either. Sharif's official Facebook account also edited out PM Modi from a video of the SCO leaders' roundtable in Bishkek.

The idea was to place Sharif and Pakistan at the centre of the event, which was far from the reality. Sharif was only visible during the photo-op and had no interaction with Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, despite Pakistan's attempt to portray close ties between them and Sharif.

PM Modi shares original photo

The original image clicked at the Bishkek summit on Tuesday, featuring leaders of all 10 member countries, shared by PM Modi showed otherwise. Sharif was actually standing fourth from the right.

From the SCO Summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/GDlPpVkSLR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

Social media reaction

Several users on X pointed this out, leaving Shehbaz Sharif embarrassed yet again on a global platform for resorting to immature tactics.

To counter the misleading image, users also circulated the original, uncropped group photo to highlight the clear difference from the version shared by the Pakistan PMO.

"Pakistan PM cropped the image to not show PM Modi. Meanwhile, Modi shared full pic. Typical Pakistani mindset," one user posted on X.

Another tweeted, "Here is the complete and official picture. Perhaps your system was unable to display the full official picture."

Another user, a journalist, called it a "terrible crop job". "Imagine taking the SCO presidency and your very first foreign policy move is a terrible crop job. The Pakistan PMO digital team was so desperate to put Shehbaz Sharif in the centre that they edited out 5 world leaders," he posted.

Meanwhile, Sharif's actions at the summit drew significant attention. The Pakistani PM was seen rushing towards Russian President Vladimir Putin right after the family photograph.

Sharif was seen grabbing Putin's hand as he walked away from the podium and striking up a conversation.

On the other hand, PM Modi was seen warmly engaging with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin during the SCO Summit. The trio shook hands and had a short conversation - reminiscent of the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin where the three leaders were seen chatting and laughing together.