As Pakistan evaluates its options, the failure of its current air defence during the BrahMos strike has made clear the urgency of upgrading its military technology.

India's recent air strikes on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor have raised serious concerns in Islamabad. The Indian military operation, conducted between May 7 and 10, involved BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which inflicted significant damage. Pakistan’s existing Chinese-supplied air defence systems failed to stop the missiles, leaving its airspace vulnerable and prompting the search for a more powerful defence shield.

According to reports, Pakistan is now considering two advanced air defence systems — Germany’s IRIS-T and Italy’s CAMM-ER — to protect against future attacks. Among the two, experts suggest Pakistan is more likely to go with the German IRIS-T system, as it has proven effective in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. IRIS-T successfully intercepted over 60 Russian missiles and drones, including P-800 Onyx, which shares similar technology with BrahMos.

The BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, showed its superiority during Operation Sindoor. It penetrated Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9B and HQ-16 systems, causing a major embarrassment for the Pakistani military. This failure has pushed Pakistan to urgently upgrade its air defence capabilities.

Germany’s IRIS-T SLM system can hit targets up to 40 km away and 20 km high. It uses advanced infrared imaging and thrust-vector control, allowing it to track and destroy fast-moving targets like cruise missiles and drones. A shorter-range version, IRIS-T SLS, can deal with threats within 10 km.

Italy’s CAMM-ER also offers impressive capabilities, with a range of up to 45 km and height coverage up to 20 km. It is designed to intercept cruise missiles and enemy aircraft. However, military experts say its interception speed and capability may be lower than that of the BrahMos.

As Pakistan evaluates its options, the failure of its current air defence during the BrahMos strike has made clear the urgency of upgrading its military technology.