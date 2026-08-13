Pakistan: State-terror links exposed again, ex-minister praises LeT, calls himself 'slave of Hafeez Saeed'

He also made provocative remarks about India, saying that nothing would happen there against Pakistan’s interests, and declared his support for Pakistan and Hafiz Saeed.

Former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed issued threats against India at a public event, while sharing the stage alongside Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. He praised the banned outfit's chief Hafiz Saeed, drawing attention to the exposure of his terror links.

Pakistan ex-minister praises LeT

A video has surfaced that shows Rasheed sharing the stage with Khalid Masood Sandhu, identified as a senior LeT commander and president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML); and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a member of the terror group's central advisory committee. He was heard praising Saeed, saying, “Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hu (I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed),” according to the video.

He also claimed that Saeed’s phone number once appeared on his phone while he was in the US, after which he was expelled from the country. He also made provocative remarks about India, saying that nothing would happen there against Pakistan’s interests, and declared his support for Pakistan and Hafiz Saeed. “No birds will chirp in India, nor will bells ring in a temple,” he said.

Rasheed, a prominent Pakistani politician and former interior minister under Imran Khan. He served as Pakistan’s Interior Minister from 2020 to 2022 under Imran Khan and is the founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League. He has often faced scrutiny over his public praise for Saeed. His comments have also renewed focus on the continued visibility of individuals associated with banned militant groups in Pakistan amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

He is the co-founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. He is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the United Nations, India, the US and several other countries. He has been linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Saeed has been convicted in Pakistan in terrorism-financing cases and sentenced to prison. His alleged role in militant activities and LeT's involvement in attacks against India have made him a major point of contention in India-Pakistan relations.

It is being alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Its supplementary chargesheet names LeT founder and designated terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as Accused No. 8, alleging his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack. A Special NIA Court in Jammu has observed that Saeed's are necessary for a "fair, complete and effective investigation" in a terror-related case, and has accordingly issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.